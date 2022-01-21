Flipping Gorgeous: Forsyth County mother creates success online by following newfound passion for DIY

Plans for the future

Moving forward, Lena said she hopes to create more educational videos for anyone wanting to learn more about how to get into renovating and DIY projects, her focus shifting to showing people how to transform outdated spaces and furniture.

She’s made some downloadable blueprints available through a link on her TikTok page where viewers can see how to get started on certain projects.

In the next month, she also hopes to launch her own website, and she has just started her YouTube channel, Flipping Gorgeous TV, where she plans to create and feature more in-depth, step-by-step videos for viewers to follow.

Through these videos, viewers will be able to watch as she begins future renovations on her home and finishes smaller DIY projects for fun.

The next big renovation Lena plans to dive into is the kitchen in the main house, so she hopes to share tips on where to find countertops on a budget and how to build a new kitchen island with those watching.

Lena said she has encountered many opportunities through her TikTok account, and she wants to continue to grow it where she can.

Around the holidays, she was able to partner with ACE Hardware to take part in promotional materials, and she said she’s been able to meet with others involved in television networks such as HGTV.

“It’s fun to see just some of the opportunities that are coming my way as a result of that,” Lena said. “It just shows how the world has really changed with social media.”

With these new opportunities, Lena said she plans to dive into content creation full-time instead of going back to her career as a realtor. This way, she can combine her passion with her real estate background to create helpful content while giving her more time to be with her family.

Having three young kids, she said her priority has always been to be a very present mom, but in the last seven years, she has had to learn how to carefully balance her career and family. That balancing act, for her, was never easy. She often felt like she either wasn’t there for her kids in the way she needed to be, or she wasn’t fully there for her clients.

Now, Lena finally feels like she is in a place where she can do both.

“Real estate has helped me so well in so many ways, but I think in this phase of my life, I really love the content creation,” Lena said. “And as a mom, it’s great because I can say, I’m going to put down my phone and be with my kids. And I don’t have to worry about someone calling me or needing to respond to them.”

Focusing on this new kind of work, she can do what she’s always wanted to do — be a mom.

Looking back, Lena said she’s grateful the pandemic ultimately forced her to stay home and take a moment to slow down. In the end, it led her in a new direction she never could have imagined, lending her a new purpose and exciting future.

To see more of Lena, visit her TikTok @flippinggorgeous and her Instagram @flippinggorgeous_