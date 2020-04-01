Forsyth commUNITY live blog: How neighbors are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic

Editor's note: While the coronavirus is upending life for residents of Cumming and Forsyth County, it is also leading to numerous acts of kindness and generosity among neighbors. This is a place dedicated to sharing those stories, along with useful information and resources. We also want to hear from you. If you have a nomination for our Forsyth commUNITY blog, email us at editor@forsythnews.com. You can send us other news tips here.
April 1, 2020
Photographer launches 'front porch project' for local families
Brandy Craig’s photography business is booming, even in the middle of this social distancing-moment.
Neighborhoods have been calling on the Forsyth County resident to participate in her “front porch project,” which is exactly what it sounds like: Craig walks from home to home through subdivisions and takes a photo of families on their front porch from the social-distancing safety of the front yard or sidewalk.
Craig snaps two to three photos, picks the best one and uploads it to her social media account where the family can download it for free.
“I feel like I’m giving back in a way,” Craig said. “This community’s been so good to me as a photographer.”
