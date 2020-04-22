This Forsyth County paper flower artist found a new outlet for her craftiness: DIY projects for kids

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Preksha Khare expected to stay busy with her work as a professional crafter. The Forsyth County resident is the owner of Craftworm Creations specializing in handmade chic flowers created out of paper.

When the pandemic brought Khare's business to a halt, she found a new outlet for her crafting: online video tutorials of easy-to-make projects for kids.

With her own kids as costars, Khare guides viewers through a new child-friendly craft each week. The videos last between 3-6 minutes and provide step-by-step instructions. She posts them to her Instagram and YouTube pages.

Each project is designed to be quarantine-friendly, as well, using basic supplies that can be found around the house.

"You have scissors, you have paper, you have glue at home," Khare said, "and that's all you need to start a craft with."