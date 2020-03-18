How is the coronavirus impacting life for Forsyth County residents?

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

For the vast majority of Americans, life has been upended by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in almost every way, from school to religious services to work and nearly everything in between.

On Instagram, we asked followers to tell us how their life has been impacted. Here is what they said:

“Work from home, no commute.” -- @johnthompson2754

“We are home and only leave to go to the store. Calling friends I have not talked to in a long time.” -- @marcusdb1

“I can’t go out with my friends” -- @brooklyngarmon03

“I’ll miss going to Atlanta United matches.” -- @nait_sir_c

“Texting and calling my friends and family more frequently to stay connected. Learning new technologies from home.” -- @mrs.woodsonlinelearning

“Staying home and bored.” -- @dianneeidson

“I can’t visit my mother recovering from major surgery in a nursing and rehab facility.” -- @vheard61

“My husband is not working. I’m a stay-at-home-mom of two [kids], one disabled.” -- @xo.kenziek