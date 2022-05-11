‘I just love seeing the support:’ How one deputy and a candle maker came together to raise awareness, funds for K-9 foundation

When Dep. 1st Class Steven Challinger reached out to the owner of Chattahoochee Candles Jessica Leete about a K-9-inspired candle, he thought it would “take several months” to implement.

But, within 24 hours, Leete sent him photos of a possible product and the two entered a partnership that would encourage other K-9 handlers in Georgia to get involved in the project.

Challinger, who works with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, is the handler of Dep. K-9 Flash, a 2-year-old bloodhound.

Challinger said he approached Leete with the idea to do a K-9 Flash-inspired candle to help raise awareness for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, a nonprofit organization that protects and serves “active and retired law enforcement K-9s throughout Georgia by providing equipment, training and care.”

He has been on the board of the organization since January, and he said that he tries to find unique ways to raise awareness for the group.

According to Challinger and Leete, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation provides necessary equipment for working K-9s such as heat sensors for cars and ballistic vests, as well as providing support and care for retired K-9s.

Leete said proceeds from each K-9 candle purchase will be donated to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

“I’m absolutely passionate about this now,” Leete said. “But I didn’t know anything about [the Georgia Police K9 Foundation] before [Challinger] came to me, so learning about it is very interesting.”

“And talking to [Challinger] on top of that, you can see how passionate he is about it, too, and how proud he is of the work he does with his dog,” she said.

