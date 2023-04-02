‘I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.’ Jaemor Farms co-owner Jarl Echols reflects on 45 years of full-time farming

That philosophy is a family heirloom, it seems, a mindset passed down by his father before him.

In the late ‘70s, a teenaged Echols announced his plans to take a load of excess peaches to the Atlanta Farmers Market. Though he reasoned it was probably no small act for his father to surrender the keys to his truck, Jimmy did just that, but not before helping Echols and a friend fill two truck beds with bushel baskets of peaches.

“He took me down there when I was young and I knew what it was like, how you did things,” Echols said. “This woman (associated with the farmers market) pulled up beside me in a Mustang and said, ‘Where are you going with them peaches? Follow me.’ She bought that load of peaches, and she bought the other load of peaches.

“That got our foot in the door at the Atlanta Farmers Market to where, any time we had excess peaches, we had people to go to down there. We have run a 40-something-year relationship with different people in the farmers market — they depend on us and we depend on them. That really started from us risking something.”

‘This is real gambling’

Such is the nature of farming, Echols said. It’s risky business and hardly devoid of trial and error, especially where fruit crops are concerned.

“Sometimes you look down on gambling and think, ‘That’s a bad thing,’” Echols said. “Well, what in the world are we doing here? This is real gambling right here. There’s nothing in this life that’s sure, (except) death and taxes.”

A devout Christian and deacon at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville, the correlations between farming and faith are not lost on Echols.

In 2000, Echols was in dire need of a bountiful peach harvest, but another divine plan unfolded.

“I said, ‘God, I need this crop. If you want me to go and kneel down at every peach tree and pray over that tree, I will,’” Echols recalled. “We lost it. I remember I was mad. (But) I made more money in 2000 than I had at that point in my life. That year, my income was higher than it had ever been, with peaches or without peaches. It was just like (God) said, ‘Let me just show you what I can do.’”

From that point onward, Echols said his supplications adopted a different tone.

“I said, ‘Lord, if you want some peaches, that’d be fine, and if you don’t want none, that’ll be fine. I’ll do the best I can with what you give me,’” Echols said. “My daddy always said, ‘God is more interested in growing men than he is peaches.’”