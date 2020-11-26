Local high school senior takes off to new heights, recruited and accepted to Air Force Academy

Kate Perryman, senior at North Forsyth High School, grew up believing that she was going to play volleyball — that her sport was going to be the focus of her life — and she would move on to being a student-athlete in college. Little did she know that a meeting with a coach from the Air Force Academy would change her trajectory for her future completely.

“[Going to the Air Force Academy] is obviously not something that 10-year-old Kate was thinking, like, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to go into the military,’” Kate said. “But it really grew into a passion for me for being in the military over the last couple years.”

Kate did not think about going to the Air Force Academy until she was approached by one of their volleyball coaches at Nationals last year in July of 2019. Her mother, Beth Perryman, said that she and her family were surprised that Kate was so insistent about applying to the Air Force Academy, but above every other emotion, they were proud of her.

“I think we felt a mixture of surprise and pride; that this is something that she was considering and really felt would be a good fit for her,” Beth Perryman said. “It was a little bit shocking because your 16-year-old just comes up and says, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to make a decision that’s going to, at the very minimum, take up the next 10 years of my life.’ So we were surprised because everything she had been geared towards had been athletics … but then the conversations switched and were about studying and becoming a leader and ideas bigger than just athletics.”

Before Kate began her application process to the Air Force, she was first recruited by the Academy for volleyball. After speaking with one of the Academy’s coaches at Nationals last year, Kate and her parents took a trip to Colorado to visit the Academy. While she was there, Kate was able to practice with the volleyball team and even play a game with them, all to see if she felt like she fit well with the other cadets.

“It’s actually kind of a funny story,” Beth said. “The whole time she was playing, she was so super crazy tense, so no one knew if she liked [the team] or not.”

Coaches, team members and her own family were surprised when Kate immediately accepted the offered spot on the team. Everybody was thrilled.

“Her dad even got a little teary-eyed,” Beth said.