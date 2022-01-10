Meet Denver James Hodges, one of Northside's first babies of 2022

In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, a Dawson County couple welcomed a new member of their family: baby Denver, one of the first babies born at Northside Hospital Forsyth in the new year.
Jeremy and Krysten Hodges had their newest family member, Denver James Hodges, at 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to information from the hospital, baby Denver weighed six pounds and 15 ounces.
According to Krysten Hodges, having one of the first babies of the new year was a very unexpected blessing to their family.
“It’s been surreal; we weren’t expecting it,” Hodges said. “We get to start this new year on a brand-new adventure.”
Hodges added that baby Denver is doing very well, as are his parents.
“He’s great; just as good as ever,” Hodges said.
This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.