Meet the new chick sprucing up Poultry Times’ digital, social brand

Award-winning rural journalist and marketer Candace Dantes has joined The Poultry Times as digital manager for the trade publication’s website, social media and email platforms.



“It is a pleasure to have Candace join us at The Poultry Times,” said Cindy Wellborn, the publication’s general manager. “As the digital manager, her experience with multiple companies and agencies — and her drive to always improve her craft — has impressed me. We want to welcome her to our team.”

The 67-year-old legacy print product recruited the traditional and new media professional to bring a new focus to all digital offerings and grow its online audience.

In this virtual role, Dantes is responsible for rebranding poultrytimes.com and social media to connect with 21st-century readers and stakeholders. That includes upgrading the brand identity, increasing subscribers to its popular digital newsletter “The Poultry Report,” driving traffic to its site and generating ad leads online.

“We live in a digital-everything world now,” said Dantes, who holds 15 years of experience in both traditional and new media ventures. “This pandemic proves it. The Poultry Times is an established print publication, but to sustain in today’s digital economy, industry conversations have to move online. And with an aesthetic design that’s engaging, user-friendly.”

A fourth-generation cattle farmer and hobby horseback rider, Dantes has contributed to print and digital projects with major brands, including Wrangler, Durango Boots, French agency M&C Saatchi and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Her branding and marketing work as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s grant project Black Farmer’s Network has brought a national spotlight to agricultural efforts from poultry to organic hemp farming. Dantes has helped Southern farmers gain coverage in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, NowThis News and NBC.

She earned statewide awards in news and feature writing from the Georgia Press Association. Her innovative approaches to educational storytelling also earned regional recognition from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Originally from Milledgeville, Dantes majored in print journalism from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

“The modern poultry industry is widely diverse not only in its variety of business elements but also in those who are involved in poultry as an occupation,” said Norman Baggs, general manager of Metro Market Media and owner of The Poultry Times.

“It is increasingly obvious that many of those we are attempting to serve with the most reliable news from the world of poultry prefer to get information through digital channels rather than a traditional print product. The addition of Candace to our staff will allow us to meet the digital needs of our readers and our advertisers in new and exciting ways, and will let us continue to be the leading source of news about the poultry industry.”

For more information, visit www.poultrytimes.com.