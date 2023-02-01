Michelle Hall named managing editor of FCN

A longtime Forsyth County resident is taking the reins of her hometown paper.

Forsyth County News Managing Editor Michelle Hall steps into the new role Wednesday, Feb. 1 and brings not only journalistic experience but knowledge of the community to the paper.

“I'm thrilled to take on this role at the Forsyth County News,” Hall said. “I've lived in Forsyth County since 2007 and have thought of this newspaper as the most credible news source for what is happening locally, and local news has always been a focus of mine both personally and professionally.”