Michelle Hall named managing editor of FCN

A longtime Forsyth County resident is taking the reins of her hometown paper.
Forsyth County News Managing Editor Michelle Hall steps into the new role Wednesday, Feb. 1 and brings not only journalistic experience but knowledge of the community to the paper.
“I'm thrilled to take on this role at the Forsyth County News,” Hall said. “I've lived in Forsyth County since 2007 and have thought of this newspaper as the most credible news source for what is happening locally, and local news has always been a focus of mine both personally and professionally.”
Hall said she aims to “make the Forsyth County News the first source residents go to when they want to find out what is happening in the community” and provide readers “the news of the day, what is happening within the government, both Forsyth County and the city of Cumming, in an easy to digest style, as well as tell compelling stories about the people who call Forsyth County home.”
“I also would like to see our team write in a conversational style so it feels like the reader is sitting down and listening to us telling them a story,” she said. “There are already so many stories to tell about Forsyth County and its citizens. As more people move here and call it home, the potential for sharing what makes our residents and our area special will keep growing.”
Prior to coming to FCN, Hall most recently worked as editorial manager for the NewsBreak website. She has also been a reporter and writer for My Forsyth Magazine and helped produce local newsletters, including for area schools. Before moving here, Hall was a news writer and producer for TV stations in St. Louis and Miami.
Hall has been active in the Forsyth County community, including being a graduate of Leadership Forsyth. She has served as a school mentor, on Vickery Creek Middle School’s Local School Council, the Forsyth County School Superintendent Parent Advisory Council, as co-president of the Vickery Creek Middle School PTO, vice president of communications for Kelly Mill Elementary PTA and Sawnee Elementary School’s Local School Council,
"Michelle is a veteran journalist, but more importantly, she's a longtime and active member of the Forsyth community," said Metro Market Media Group Editor Nate McCullough. "We searched for a long time to find an editor who not only has the skills and ability to lead but who knows what readers want. Michelle is engaged in and cares about the same issues they do, so we're excited to see where she takes the Forsyth County News."
Hall is a south Florida native and graduated cum laude from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.
She lives in Forsyth County with her husband of 22 years, Jason, has two children, Kate and Sam, and a pug named Luna “who keeps us entertained and loves to cuddle with us.”
Hall said in her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family by going to Broadway musicals, concerts, her son’s soccer games, traveling and trying new restaurants.