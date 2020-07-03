Neighborhood Heroes - Meet the school bus-driving Santa who delivered meals for those in need

It's pretty easy to see how involved Mike Thiery is with the community. For one, he's involved in several organizations throughout Forsyth County, and two, his distinctive big, white beard and knack for colorful outfits can make him tough to miss.

Thiery was recently one of four winners of Forsyth County News's Neighborhood Heroes contest, where members of the community nominated local residents who have made a difference for others during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thiery, a school bus driver for Forsyth County Schools who was also recently chosen as employee of the month, actually received a pair of submissions for his actions during the pandemic -- one for helping Marie's Italian Deli serve more than 1,650 sack lunches to The Place of Forsyth County and for visiting and stopping by to sing “God Bless America” with some of the Whitlow Elementary School students on his bus route.

“I can't say how much I appreciate it,” Thiery said of being chosen for the award. “It was awesome, totally awesome to receive the award, and it does not hurt to step up to the plate and volunteer wherever people can do it.”



Along with other activities like singing in a choir and serving as a softball umpire for more than 20 years, Thiery has been Santa Claus in his neighborhood.

In recent years, he's begun branching out to be Santa in other areas, such as for a local Cub Scout group made up of kids with autism.