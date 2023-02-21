South Forsyth grad earns prestigious Saxby Chambliss Fellowship

Armed with determination, a vision and a political pedigree, a young Forsyth County man is spending his spring semester interning at the U.S. Capitol for Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) as a recipient of the prestigious Saxby Chambliss Fellowship.
Parker Duncan, a 2020 graduate of South Forsyth High School and a current junior studying political science at the University of Georgia, is studying in the nation’s capital as part of the UGA Washington Semester Program.
“I’m really interested in government relations or politics,” Duncan said. He is unsure of his exact next steps, but Duncan said he is leaning toward attending law school at UGA once he graduates.
His internship with Senator Tillis will provide exposure to the inner workings of lawmaking at the federal government level. As a Saxby Chambliss Fellow, Duncan is living at Delta Hall with the other UGA interns.
The fellowship is named for now-retired U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss from Georgia.
Parker is the oldest of three boys to former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Brooke Duncan. Speaking of his dad’s influence, the younger Duncan said, “He’s played an enormous role in my life and my aspirations of being in the political world.”
Duncan said he has grown to dislike the negative mudslinging that has impacted politics, especially on the campaign side of things.
“This is one of the motivating factors for me focusing on a government relations career path instead of working on the campaign side,” said Duncan. “I’ve seen firsthand the powerful positive effects when leaders put the policy over the politics.”