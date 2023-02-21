South Forsyth grad earns prestigious Saxby Chambliss Fellowship

Armed with determination, a vision and a political pedigree, a young Forsyth County man is spending his spring semester interning at the U.S. Capitol for Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) as a recipient of the prestigious Saxby Chambliss Fellowship.

Parker Duncan, a 2020 graduate of South Forsyth High School and a current junior studying political science at the University of Georgia, is studying in the nation’s capital as part of the UGA Washington Semester Program.

“I’m really interested in government relations or politics,” Duncan said. He is unsure of his exact next steps, but Duncan said he is leaning toward attending law school at UGA once he graduates.