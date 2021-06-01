South Forsyth High School graduate competes at Miss Georgia

Miranda Moore graduated from South Forsyth High School in 2016 before enrolling at the University of Georgia as a STEM major. Being a “jack of all trades,” Moore immediately got involved in campus life and organizations including the Redcoat Marching Band and leadership groups.

“It was hard because I like a lot of stuff,” Moore said. “And I never want to not do or try something because I thought I didn’t have time. I always thought, ‘If you want to do it, you can make time.’”

A little over a year ago, Moore found an organization that allowed her to volunteer and serve her school, community and peers: the Miss America Organization.

“I started competing over a year ago,” Moore said. “And initially, it started out as just something fun — something I could do to get some extra scholarship money.”

Moore competed in her first pageant at UGA, entering in the Miss UGA scholarship competition “just for fun and to see what happened.” Moore placed in her very first competition, earning the title of second runner up.

“Normally, people don’t place in their first pageants,” Moore said. “So I was super shocked.”

While her peers and fellow competitors encouraged Moore to continue, she was hesitant to take up another hobby. Moore explained that she was already working and involved in many school activities.

“I was pretty happy having just done well at Miss UGA, but then I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll do another one.’ I had already bought a dress so I figured I’d give it another try, and when I did, I ended up winning,” Moore said.