‘The city of Cumming has always been my home’ Longtime city resident receives key to city

A longtime city of Cumming resident was recently honored for his lifelong dedication to the city and community.
At the Cumming City Council’s work session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lamar Sexton, a lifelong Forsyth County resident, was presented with a key to the city by the Council and Mayor Troy Brumbalow, who said Sexton received the honor “in appreciation of a life spent helping our community and just being a great neighbor.”
“The city of Cumming has always been my home,” Sexton told the crowd, which mostly consisted of family members. “I was raised in Silver City, and when I started high school here in Cumming, the only paved street in this county was from Dawsonville to Alpharetta, Hwy. 19.”
According to the proclamation, Sexton was born to Lester and Ruby Sexton in 1936 and was a member of the last graduating class from the old Forsyth County High School, now located at the School Street Playhouse, in 1955, where he met his wife, Sara Frances Sexton.
The couple married shortly after graduation and moved to a home just north of downtown Cumming in 1964, where he has lived for nearly 60 years.
“I appreciate the city of Cumming, the way they operate, what they do. Any concern that someone has, they will look into it,” Sexton said. “Sometimes they can work it out, and sometimes they can’t, but there ain’t no one no prouder of the city of Cumming than me.”
Sexton has been involved with several businesses in the city, including serving for 44 years on the board of directors for Sawnee EMC, on the board of The Peoples Bank of Forsyth County, working in the paving business, hauling chickens for Wilson Processing Plant and working in the real estate industry, where he developed more than 35 subdivision in Forsyth and Dawson Counties.
He also started the Cumming Dragstrip in the Ducktown area, “where the likes of Cale Yarbrough, Richard Petty and many other NASCAR superstars got their careers going,” Brumbalow said in the proclamation.
Along with their friends, Frank and Betty Coker, Lamar and Frances operated the Dinner Deck restaurant until her death in the late 80s.
Sexton was joined by several family members – including grandson Cumming City Councilman Christopher Light and daughter Forsyth County Board of Education member Darla Light – as he accepted the key to the city and said that the ceremony was a surprise to him.