‘The city of Cumming has always been my home’ Longtime city resident receives key to city

A longtime city of Cumming resident was recently honored for his lifelong dedication to the city and community.

At the Cumming City Council’s work session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lamar Sexton, a lifelong Forsyth County resident, was presented with a key to the city by the Council and Mayor Troy Brumbalow, who said Sexton received the honor “in appreciation of a life spent helping our community and just being a great neighbor.”

“The city of Cumming has always been my home,” Sexton told the crowd, which mostly consisted of family members. “I was raised in Silver City, and when I started high school here in Cumming, the only paved street in this county was from Dawsonville to Alpharetta, Hwy. 19.”

According to the proclamation, Sexton was born to Lester and Ruby Sexton in 1936 and was a member of the last graduating class from the old Forsyth County High School, now located at the School Street Playhouse, in 1955, where he met his wife, Sara Frances Sexton.