‘We are desperate:’ This south Forsyth man and his family are on a frantic search for a kidney donor

Signs and fliers have started popping up all around Forsyth County in recent weeks with a simple plea written across them in bold text — “Our dad needs a kidney.”

Suwanee teens Sarayu and Saahithi Dureddy recruited friends and family to help them put up the signs wherever possible, even going into local businesses to put up fliers and handing them out at local events.

They spend every weekend out in the community, hoping to spread the word about their now three-month campaign to find a kidney donor for their dad, Vishnu.

“We are desperate,” said their mom, Pushpa. “Any opportunity we get to spread it, we just do it. That’s it.”