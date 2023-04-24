‘We are desperate:’ This south Forsyth man and his family are on a frantic search for a kidney donor

Signs and fliers have started popping up all around Forsyth County in recent weeks with a simple plea written across them in bold text — “Our dad needs a kidney.”
Suwanee teens Sarayu and Saahithi Dureddy recruited friends and family to help them put up the signs wherever possible, even going into local businesses to put up fliers and handing them out at local events.
They spend every weekend out in the community, hoping to spread the word about their now three-month campaign to find a kidney donor for their dad, Vishnu.
“We are desperate,” said their mom, Pushpa. “Any opportunity we get to spread it, we just do it. That’s it.”
Vishnu was first diagnosed in 2013 with Focal Segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, a rare disease that causes scar tissue to form in the part of the kidney that helps to filter waste out of the blood.
At the time, his doctors told him he was okay aside from high blood pressure that he started taking medication for.
“They didn’t tell me I would need a kidney transplant or anything like that,” Vishnu said. “And they said, ‘We’ll just monitor you and see how things progress.’“
But five years ago, his kidneys started to slowly worsen. His creatinine levels were rising and fatigue set in, and he and his doctor started to try everything they could to help his kidney function before turning to dialysis, a treatment that uses a machine to help filter the blood.
When he went in for another blood test sometime last year, his potassium levels were finally too high, creating a risk for a heart attack. Pushpa will never forget the Wednesday morning Vishnu’s doctor called to give them the news.
“If you don’t go on dialysis now, I cannot guarantee your life to the weekend,” she remembers him saying.
“That was …. I wish I had the words to say it,” Pushpa said. “That’s when we decided we just had to go and get it done.”
Vishnu started dialysis 15 months ago, going through rounds of treatment every four hours for 18 hours a day.
Since he now relies on at-home treatments, Vishnu said he generally doesn’t go out anymore. He and his wife and daughters occasionally go on a short drive or visit the park, but knowing they need to be back home for treatments in a few hours, they don’t enjoy simple pleasures anymore like going out to dinner or to the movies.
And Vishnu often doesn’t have the time to see his daughters, who are 13 and 15 years old, dance at their recitals or take part in competitions at school.
“We don’t have a normal life, and that’s the sad part for me,” Vishnu said. “My life is dependent on a machine.”
To stop dialysis, Vishnu would have to have a kidney transplant. But for his blood type, O, he said the wait for a kidney is a minimum of five to eight years.
Seeing how long it might take, he and his family knew they had to do something different.
That is why his daughters and wife started a social media campaign, Our Dad Needs a Kidney, to find a donor and create awareness around kidney disease. It started with small posts online asking for help, and it’s now grown into physical signs and fliers scattered throughout the community.
“Whatever we can do to seek help, that’s what we’re doing,” Vishnu said.
Vishnu is registered on a waitlist through Emory Healthcare. Anyone interested in donating a kidney can find out more on Emory’s website, www.emorylivingdonor.org, where they will be required to fill out a medical questionnaire.
Emory does not provide information to the recipient about who has tested to be a donor or any personal health information, but donors do have to go through medical testing and blood screenings to ensure they are a match for the intended recipient.
Pushpa said those that do not share Vishnu’s blood type should, however, still look into donating.
Through the kidney transplant program, she explained donors can be matched with someone else waiting on a kidney and Vishnu, the intended recipient, could then be moved onto a living donor list with a much shorter wait.
Vishnu said those with questions for him and his family can contact him directly by phone at 404-957-7822 or by email at kidneyforvishnu@gmail.com. For more information, people can also visit www.kidneyforvishnu.com.
“The hope is that we find somebody willing to give a kidney soon.”