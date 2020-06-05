400 Gives: Nonprofit faces its own challenges, but continues to serve with help from the community

See the full issue of the June 400 Life magazine here.



The goodwill toward The Place of Forsyth County was never more on display than when, in early May, the local nonprofit decided to resume donations to its thrift store after suspending them during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Place was quickly overwhelmed by the community’s response. First, it had to limit hours for donations. Eventually, it had to suspend donations again. By the end, The Place needed three pods, a tent and a tractor trailer to store everything.

The pandemic has tested nonprofits, many of which, like The Place, have been dealing with its economic fallout by serving those among the record numbers filing for unemployment.

Since the pandemic reached Georgia, The Place has received over 140 financial assistance requests from residents in Forsyth County who either lost their job or had their hours reduced. In one week in May alone, the nonprofit provided over 2,700 meals to more than 400 households.

The Place itself has felt the pandemic’s impact. Providing more assistance led to more expenses at the same time that the nonprofit was forced to temporarily close the thrift store, The Place’s main revenue source.

Still, with help from the community, and the resourcefulness of its staff, The Place pushed forward. It adjusted operations to fit social distancing guidelines, turning its food pantry into a drive-thru service. Businesses and volunteers came forward with support.

“Thankfully, we have learned that our staff is willing to work tirelessly to meet the demands of our county,” said Jacob Granados, director of purposeful engagement with The Place. “Our operations are able to move to overcome obstacles, and more importantly, the trust of our clients who have needed us in different ways these past couple of weeks have been strengthened.

“I think all of that is possible because of the generosity of this community for the past four and a half decades.”

While challenging days are ahead, with the power of its staff and the community, The Place is ready to take them on.

“We are humbled to be a part of such a long lasting legacy of service to the community,” Granados said, “and are very appreciative that as they have before, the community has really rallied behind The Place to allow us to continue serving the people of this county.”





The Place of Forsyth County

2550 The Place Cir, Cumming, GA 30040

(770) 887-1098, www.theplaceofforsyth.org





