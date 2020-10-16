Community service is the main focus for Marshall Blair and his family

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine



Marshall Blair never would have imagined a few years ago that he would find a new career at State Farm, opening up his own insurance agency and moving his family to Forsyth County.

After 20 years in the Marine Corps, travelling across the world with his wife and two daughters, Blair and his family finally had to think about their future after Blair would retire from the military and they would go back to the U.S. from their home in Japan.

At the time, Blair just knew he wanted to continue with community service wherever they decided to live and work. Service has always been a part of Blair and his family’s lives, ever since Blair first met his wife, Jessica, in Burundi where he was currently working at an embassy and she was serving as a Christian missionary.

“And each place we moved to, we tried to make it a focus of service and at Christian-focused organizations,” Blair said.

Blair eventually spoke with a couple of Jessica’s family members who live in Ohio and work as State Farm agents, and after hearing about their career and lifestyle, he knew instantly that State Farm would allow him to make a change in the lives of others both through his work and through other community service opportunities.

Blair talked to 400 Life about his family’s interest in community service and the transition from the Marine Corps and working overseas to owning his own business in Cumming.





What’s been your favorite service project you and your family have worked on?

“I’m with the Forsyth Rotary Club and we do a lot of different stuff. But we work with domestic violence intervention with Family Haven, and [Jessica] is part of Orange Duffle Bag, which is more of a North metro-based organization for troubled students who don’t have a lot of the opportunities that we might have in Forsyth County. They take them through what life is like after graduation, they help with resumés and interview prep and teach them how to dress, talk and just present themselves in a respectable and professional manner.

“Everyone also loves getting involved with The Place, we’re involved at No Longer Bound and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and organization that works with local business owners to build resources for families in need.

“But for me, it’s the children. We try to support the schools as much as we can. It’s really any opportunity that we have here. I don’t know that I have a favorite one. It’s more that I like the quantity of it because each organization has a specific and needed goal.”





How was that transition going from a position in the Marine Corps to owning your own State Farm agency?

“I had no insurance background and really no sales background [at the time]. I was a logistics officer in the Marine Corps. God had a plan for me, and it just kind of worked out for us.

“We focused on lifestyle and we focused on opportunity as far as growth and business as well as service and our two daughters and what the schools were like. So the transition, at least for me, was pretty easy because it had kind of a flow from enlisted to here.”





What has been the most exciting aspect of working as a State Farm agent for you?

“When someone has an incident and there is a claim, there is a lot of anxiety and stress and frustration, and they just need guidance. They just want someone to tell them it’s going to be OK. We’re going to get this figured out with the products that we have here.

“Instead of feeling like they’re throwing away money for insurance, it makes people really appreciate what they have and what they’ve done.

“This lady was 45 and her husband was 47, and he died suddenly. He was diagnosed with cancer and within three weeks, he died.

“You can never take away that kind of pain, but you can definitely make the pain easier to manage when you take all the stressors away like money for the burial and all of this other stuff.

“I was able to take a substantial check to them and say, ‘Hey, we’re here for you.’”

For more information, visit www.marshallblairinsurance.com or call 770-781-6550. Marshall Blair's State Farm office is at 3125 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040.





