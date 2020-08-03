Forsyth County boy, 9, sells cat toys to support his kitten, local animal shelters

This article appears in the August issue of 400 Life magazine.



When Heather Nicol came across a box of kittens just on the other side of her family’s fence, her son, Jonathan, reacted in much the same way any 9-year-old boy would — he absolutely begged her to keep one.

With already two dogs and a sugar glider to take care of, Heather and her husband were not looking to bring a new animal into the house. They ended up sitting down and writing out a list of pros and cons, the cons column filling up fast with litter boxes, vet bills, grooming, toys and more.

Determined to keep the little kitten, Jonathan ended up striking a deal with his parents. He could keep the cat if he took care of the entire cons list — including vet bills. He immediately started thinking of ways that he could earn money so that he could keep his white and grey kitten, who he later named Gracie.

Jonathan finally figured it out later on when he and his family went out to buy cat toys for Gracie one day.

“Looking at stores and seeing how expensive they are, he’s like, ‘I can do way better for less money,’” Heather said.

He started to look up different ideas online for how to start making cat toys, and the small idea quickly turned into Fun 4 Felines, an online store that Jonathan and Heather started just a month ago to begin selling his cat toy creations.

Heather said that Jonathan has always held a special place in his heart for animals. Even when he was only 5, he started asking family and friends for donations to the Humane Society of Forsyth County instead of birthday gifts.

“I have enough toys and stuff,” he said.

