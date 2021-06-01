How Atlanta Hobby reignites a passion for playing outside — just in time for Father’s Day

This article appears in the June edition of 400 Life Magazine.



Cliff Whitney, founder and owner at Cumming’s world-famous Atlanta Hobby, is living out his dream.

He is a flying fanatic and crazy about remote-controlled toys, intricate telescopes, and the like, and he gets to play with them every single day — and make a living doing it. It’s more than that, too, as he has curated a close-knit team of associates who share his passion, and are keen on his wish to expand the hobby community, grow interest in the industry and help people discover what lies beyond their tablets and smartphones. Simply, he reminds us how much fun playtime can be.

For Whitney, it began with his grandfather’s love of flying, which was passed down to his dad and realized again in him. Unfortunately, a lack of funds for flying lessons meant exploring that interest in other ways.

Instead, he built and flew model planes, started hang gliding, and picked up photography in his free time. His hobby evolved into a business to further feed his passion, but eventually, corporate came calling and he shelved that shop to spend 23 years at Wolf Camera.

There, he learned the ins and outs of running a business, so when the company went under it was time for Whitney to take his career — and his passion — back into his own hands. He reopened Atlanta Hobby a few years later, and it has been growing ever since.

That may be hard to believe, knowing that the number of hobby shops has decreased from more than 20,000 to less than 1,000 nationwide in the last 20 years, but Whitney has leveraged the experience and knowledge he’s gained since first starting his own business to keep Atlanta Hobby a growing success …and one of the best.

“I was taught to always change and help others,” said Whitney. “I have changed our business many times. We were the first in the U.S. to have an all-electric shop. We were the first in the drone business. We embraced moving from internet-only to retail and internet. As an entrepreneur, we gamble all we have every day, and every decision we make impacts the lives of my family and the families of the associates that run my business. You have to be all in.”

It’s paid off.

