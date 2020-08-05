What you need to know before going to Forsyth County’s dog parks

This article appears in the August issue of 400 Life magazine.



Forsyth County parks offer an array of activities, ranging from sports to boating, classes and a skate park, but local parks also have a wide range of options for the area’s furry friends.

Here is a look at some of the county’s dog parks, and some information on one that is being built out.

Where can we go?



The county has three dog parks – Fowler Park (4110 Carolene Way), Caney Creek Preserve (2755 Caney Road) and Windermere Park (3555 Windermere Park Way) – each with two areas: one for smaller dogs and one for large dogs.

When are they open?



The parks are open 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., March through October, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., November through February.

Any special rules to know?



Before going to the parks, all dogs need to be licensed and vaccinated and will need to stay on a leash until safely inside and before leaving. Owners must be 18 and older, can have two dogs per owner and must clean up after their pets. Any kids who come must be at least 12 and be supervised by the pet owner.

What dogs are not allowed?



Aggressive dogs, females in heat, puppies less than 4 months old and sick or injured dogs are not allowed inside the dog parks.

I still have questions



For more information, call (770) 781-2215.

But wait, there’s more!

Forsyth County officials also recently broke ground on a new dog park in North Forsyth, located at 4065 County Way, just across from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

In January, Forsyth County Commissioners awarded a construction bid worth $850,760 to Zaveri Enterprises for the project.

The park will include a synthetic turf surface, sunshades and several amenities for dogs to play with.

In addition to a space for dogs, county officials said they hope the park increases adoptions from the shelter.