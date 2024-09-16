By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local AT&T workers back on the job after weeks on strike
Forsyth County AT&T workers stand on the side of Dahlonega Street in downtown Cumming on Monday, Aug. 19, holding up signs as part of a ULP strike spanning nine states and involving 17,000 employees. - photo by Jim Dean
After weeks of striking across the country, including in downtown Cumming, officials with AT&T and the union representing their employees have reached a new agreement.