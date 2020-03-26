Chamber helping to collect info from Forsyth County businesses seeking ‘essential’ status

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is helping collect information from local businesses that might seek “essential” status should the state mandate shelter-in-place orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber has a link on its website to a Google Form where businesses can provide their name, contact information, industry sector and a reason for seeking “essential business” status.

The information is being compiled by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) “so that it can be pulled and considered if circumstances warrant,” according to the website.

The GDEcD will not be approving requests.