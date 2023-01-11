The Collection bought by outside realty group for over $90 million

With a new year comes new changes, and The Collection at Forsyth is not exempt from new ventures.

On Dec. 30, 2022, CTO Realty Growth Inc. announced it acquired The Collection, a 560,000-square-foot mixed-use property off Peachtree Parkway, for the purchase price of $96 million.

CTO, which is headquartered in New York, is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates “a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located in higher growth markets in the United States.”

“Our acquisition of The Collection at Forsyth is an exciting opportunity to invest in a high-quality asset meaningfully below replacement cost where we believe there is future upside by repositioning the property through targeted capital investment, improving the overall tenant mix, and leasing the existing vacancy,” said John P. Albright, president and CEO of CTO.

Albright also said in the press release that the company was looking forward to potentially leasing the “vacant former Earth Fare” building “to a new grocer.”

The Earth Fare has been set up as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and testing site since 2020, housing the group PCG Molecular.

“We look to position The Collection at Forsyth as the go-to retail destination in this growing Atlanta submarket,” Albright said.

The Collection at Forsyth sits on approximately 57 acres off Peachtree Parkway just to the east of Ga. 400 at Exit 13. It was built in 2008 and, according to the release from CTO, is just over 80 percent leased with long-time tenants such as Academy Sports, Barnes & Noble and Ted’s Montana Grill.