A planned expansion of The Collection at Forsyth may interfere with the proposed development of what was being called “the largest day spa in North America.”
The Collection at Forsyth set to expand
Latest
-
How one Forsyth County Christmas tree farm is setting an example for the local agritourism industry
-
Why Forsyth County may become a major national pharmaceutical hub
-
From the front yard to four walls: How these brothers realized their dream of opening a boxing club
-
No Splash Zone: local student makes waves with product to revolutionize the bathroom experience