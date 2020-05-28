The coronavirus has been 'the perfect storm' for Forsyth County prom and wedding stores

Tuxedo WearHouse owners Boyd and Alice Hildebrand know their business inside and out after running the store for more than 35 years. Anytime they find themselves with a problem to solve, they always look to the past to feel out how to solve it.

Like most of the world, however, the Hildebrands could never have predicted how COVID-19 would devastate the country, and for the first time, they are not sure of how to move on.

Tuxedo WearHouse, located on Hutchinson Road in Cumming, provides tuxedo rentals for customers heading to formal events, and as Boyd Hildebrand saw clients start to cancel weddings and schools start to delay or cancel proms, he knew that his business would take a hit.

Hildebrand said that 50% of his business for the entire year comes during prom and wedding season between March 15 and May 15.

“It was the perfect storm for us,” Hildebrand said.

While the owners have tried to adapt to the situation as best they can, they still have had to lay off all of their employees. Even though they are still finding clients here and there, Hildebrand said that business has pretty much halted.

Since the store has its own inventory, however, as those in the community have started to have little weddings or proms in their backyards at home, Tuxedo WearHouse has at least been able to provide for these small celebrations.

Another Forsyth County business that manufactures overseas started facing issues with their inventory much earlier on.

Caleb Mathis created Flirt Prom and Pageant with his wife more than two years ago with only $1,000 dollars and 25 dresses, and their business quickly took off. He moved the store into The Collection in Cumming, and it is now one of the largest prom and pageant stores in the Southeast.