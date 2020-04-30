Costco customers required to wear face coverings starting May 4

Costco announced on Thursday that customers are required to wear face coverings starting Monday, May 4 as the company’s locations across the country return to regular operating hours.

Costco warehouses, including the one at 1211 Bald Ridge Marina Road, in Cumming, will require all members and guests to wear a face covering “that covers the mouth and nose at all times,” the company posted in an update made to its website this week.

The requirement does not apply to children under 2 or individuals “unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.”

On April 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly in settings where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, like grocery stores.

“We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” President and CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement. “This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too.”

While Costco warehouses return to normal operating hours, the company also implemented special hours from 9-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, for members ages 60 and older and people with disabilities at select locations.

In addition, Costco is implementing a two-person limit per membership in its warehouses.