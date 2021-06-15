By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Digital Ignition in south Forsyth holding networking open house Thursday
Digital Ignition

Digital Ignition will celebrate the 20,000-square-foot expansion of its coworking facility and Forward Forsyth’s official tech incubator. Network “in person” with top executives in Alpharetta and make new business connections.  

What:  Networking Open House

When: 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 17 

Where: Digital Ignition – A Coworking Place, 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Cost: Free Admission      

RSVP: DigitalIgnition.com/events

What to expect:

• Enjoy Alcohol Infused Ice Cream & Candied Bacon;

• Experience Food & Drinks from Local Vendors;

• Network with Top Businesses in Alpharetta;

• Listen to Live Music from Kate & Corey;

• Tour Our Unique Coworking Space. 