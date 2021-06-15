Digital Ignition in south Forsyth holding networking open house Thursday

Digital Ignition will celebrate the 20,000-square-foot expansion of its coworking facility and Forward Forsyth’s official tech incubator. Network “in person” with top executives in Alpharetta and make new business connections.
What: Networking Open House
When: 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 17
Where: Digital Ignition – A Coworking Place, 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Cost: Free Admission
RSVP: DigitalIgnition.com/events
What to expect:
• Enjoy Alcohol Infused Ice Cream & Candied Bacon;
• Experience Food & Drinks from Local Vendors;
• Network with Top Businesses in Alpharetta;
• Listen to Live Music from Kate & Corey;
• Tour Our Unique Coworking Space.