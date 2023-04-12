This former chamber employee has a new role in Forsyth County and is looking to attract more businesses and jobs

For five years, the private-public partnership Forward Forsyth has been working to drive economic growth and development for job creation in Forsyth County.
To help pursue their mission, Forward Forsyth has appointed Alex Warner to serve as Vice President of Economic Development.
In this role, Warner will oversee county economic development initiatives and work alongside state government officials, businesses, and community organizations to grow business opportunities in Forsyth County.
The recent opening of over 250,000 square feet of industrial space on Ronald Reagan Boulevard exemplifies the desire of many businesses to establish a presence in Forsyth, with 50% of the available space pre-leased before opening.
“I am thrilled to return to Forsyth County with Forward Forsyth, having previously assisted the organization with existing industry retention, and look forward to spearheading our economic development efforts,” said Warner in a release. “I am excited to work with our team to build on this success and drive even more investment and job creation.”
There is another 500,000 square feet of business park development planned in the county for 2023.