Forsyth and North Fulton chambers to host virtual job fair series

The Forsyth County and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce have teamed up for an upcoming series of virtual job fairs to be held on Fridays for the next five weeks.



"As the business climate continues to evolve as a result of COVID-19, many individuals are enduring layoffs from employment at a time when industries that remain operational are seeking employees at higher demands,” officials with the chambers said in a news release. “Each week’s hiring event will focus on a specific industry sector and showcase employers located in the service areas covered by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce."

The upcoming events are:

Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 15 from 12-2 p.m.

Health care Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 22 from 12-2 p.m.

Hospitality Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 29 from 12-2 p.m.

Technology Virtual Job Fair – Friday June 5 from 12-2 p.m.

Construction Virtual Job Fair – Friday, June 12 from 12-2 p.m.

There is no charge for either job-seekers or employers. Those looking for a job can register at FoCoChamber.org, and companies looking to hire can contact Beth Harris at bharris@focochamber.org.