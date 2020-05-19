Forsyth County dealership to give new car to 2020 high school graduate

Local car dealership Lou Sobh Kia will be giving a new car to a member of the high school class of 2020 through its “Silver Lining” giveaway, according to a press release.
“Lou Sobh KIA in Cumming understands that the last couple months have been challenging for students of all ages,” the release said. “Management recognizes that high school seniors have probably paid the biggest price by missing many senior events including their traditional graduation ceremonies.”
Because of this, the car dealership will be holding a drawing for one graduating senior to win a brand new 2021 KIA Seltos.
The drawing is open to the 2020 graduating classes of Dawson, Forsyth and Hall Counties, as well as North Gwinnett High School, Lanier High School, Greater Atlanta Christian and Duluth High School.
To enter the drawing, graduating seniors can visit the dealership’s website at www.lousobhkia.com/silverlining/. The car will be presented to the winning senior at 4 p.m. on June 12 at the dealership.
“We’re proud to have supported the schools of North Georgia for the last 30 years,” General Manager Michael Sobh said in the release. “We feel that now more than ever is a great time to raise the spirits of these students and provide a ‘Silver Lining’ in what has been a very challenging year.”
For more information about the giveaway, contact Cammie Alkire at (770) 330-4018 or cammie@conquestsm.com, or Mike Sobh at (678) 898-1121 or msobh@louSobhHonda.com.