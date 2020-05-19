Forsyth County dealership to give new car to 2020 high school graduate

Local car dealership Lou Sobh Kia will be giving a new car to a member of the high school class of 2020 through its “Silver Lining” giveaway, according to a press release.

“Lou Sobh KIA in Cumming understands that the last couple months have been challenging for students of all ages,” the release said. “Management recognizes that high school seniors have probably paid the biggest price by missing many senior events including their traditional graduation ceremonies.”