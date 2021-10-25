Forsyth Fridays gives businesses a chance to reach customers

The Forsyth County News will host a virtual event targeted around Black Friday style holiday savings, while promoting community outreach.
The format of the contest is to bring new customers to local businesses. Keeping in the spirit of deep deals and repeat customers, the promotion will be for gift cards from local businesses.
Each Friday from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31, sponsoring businesses will offer a deep discount on the business’s gift card. The featured businesses will be presented the Saturday and Wednesday leading up to each Friday.
Business selling points:
• Participating businesses and event will be promoted through all FCN outlets: 5,500 print circulation, 35,000 email subscribers, FCN Website, Eventbrite registration and social media;
• Category exclusivity during your sponsored Friday;
• Guaranteed customers coming to obtain your deal, community-focused, with the intention of building long term customers;
• Marketing materials provided: window poster, QR code for pre-registration, digital display for partner’s internal digital marketing (newsletter, website, social media, etc.) and print display.
Businesses interested in participating can contact marketing@forsythnews.com. Shoppers watch Forsyth County News and forsythnews.com for information on upcoming Friday deals.