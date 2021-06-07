Georgia’s Own awards 23 scholarships to students, including 2 from Forsyth County

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2021 winners of its annual college scholarship programs.

The 2021 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in Georgia to use for the 2021-22 academic year. The What’s Ne[x]t Program awarded a total of $8,500 to three high school or college students with $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.

“We are elated to once again provide financial assistance through our annual scholarships to well-deserving and hardworking students,” said Barry Heape, Southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had a fantastic group of candidates for this year’s selections and even had applicants from outside our region, including the Metro Atlanta area. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide aid, especially after an incredibly difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

To apply for the Jump Start scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors and what they plan to achieve in the future.

Similarly, for What’s Ne[x]t, applicants were asked to create a short video describing their passions and future goals. Since 2003, the Southwest region of Georgia’s Own Credit Union has awarded $138,000 in scholarships.

Forsyth County high school recipients:

West Forsyth High School: Kendall Rosenberger

South Forsyth High School: Elijah John Cho

To see a full list of winners, visit www.georgiasown.org or bit.ly/3gcNQkj.