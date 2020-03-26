Here are some places still hiring in Forsyth County

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Many in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia have found themselves temporarily out of a job as businesses all over have started to close their doors or reduce their hours in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has made plans to quickly pass a virus rescue bill to help Americans and businesses who are struggling financially through this situation while millions have filed for unemployment in just the last week.

In the meantime, many companies who are still working to provide food and medicine to their communities have announced that they are looking to hire both permanent and temporary employees to help with the rise in demand and to provide work for those who need it.

Here are some businesses that are currently hiring in Forsyth County as of March 26:

The ALDI supermarket on Burford Highway in Cumming is currently hiring part-time cashiers, offering pay at $13.10 per hour — https://careers.aldi.us/

Amazon is currently looking for additional employees to staff their warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores — https://www.amazon.jobs/en/

CVS announced that it is looking to fill over 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and many positions are available at stores in Forsyth County — https://jobs.cvshealth.com/

Dollar General wants to hire another 50,000 employees in the U.S. by the end of next month. Most the positions offered currently are temporary, but there are several positions available in Forsyth County and in metro Atlanta — https://careers.dollargeneral.com/

Dollar Tree is hiring several sales floor associates at locations in Cumming, Alpharetta, Suwanee, Milton, Buford and Duluth — https://www.dollartree.com/careers

Domino’s Pizza on Atlanta Road in Cumming is looking to fill several full-time and part-time positions — https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/

The Home Depot on Market Place Boulevard has several positions open — https://careers.homedepot.com/

Ingles is hiring at many of its locations — https://www.ingles-markets.com/careers

Instacart, the grocery delivery service, is looking for 300,000 additional full-time employees throughout the nation with several positions available in the metro Atlanta area — https://instacart.careers

Kroger is hiring at most of its locations — https://jobs.kroger.com/

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Atlanta Highway in Cumming is hiring full-time crew members — https://www.moes.com/careers

Papa John’s is speeding up its interview process in the coming weeks “for anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income,” according to a company announcement. Two Papa John’s locations in Cumming are currently hiring delivery drivers and customer service representatives — https://jobs.papajohns.com/

Pizza Hut has announced that it will be recruiting 30,000 new employees in the coming weeks to help deliver food to families during the pandemic. There are several positions available at the locations on Canton Highway, Atlanta Road and Freedom Parkway in Cumming — https://jobs.pizzahut.com/

Publix is hiring at many of its locations — https://corporate.publix.com/careers

The Rent-A-Center on Atlanta Road is hiring full-time delivery drivers — https://raccareers.com

The Walgreens on Keith Bridge Road is looking for temporary customer service associates along with a new store manager — https://jobs.walgreens.com/

Walmart is hiring at all of its Forsyth County locations — https://careers.walmart.com/

This list will be updated in the coming weeks. If you have a business currently hiring in Forsyth County that is not found on this list, please reach out and let us know at editor@forsythnews.com.