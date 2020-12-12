How you can see the ‘2021’ Times Square Numerals before New Year’s Eve

Forsyth County residents have a chance to see the “2021” New Year’s Eve sign as it makes its way to Times Square in New York City where it will light up the night as the clock strikes midnight.
Heralding the arrival of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV, Kia Motors America is accelerating the countdown to the new year with a coast-to-coast tour of the U.S.
The “2021” sign will be at Lou Sobh Kia in Cumming from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Locals are encouraged to come by snap a selfie with the seven-foot tall numerals and share their hopes for the New Year on social media using #KiaNYE.
Attendees will receive a free pair of “2021” sunglasses courtesy of Lou Sobh Kia.
Follow the cross-country journey of the all-new Sorento and the New Year’s Eve “2021” Times Square Numerals on Kia’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and at #KiaNYE.
Lou Sobh Kia is at 1135 Buford Road, Cumming, GA 30041.
All CDC guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced.