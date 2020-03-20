Johns Creek city council suspends dine-in services at restaurants

An emergency ordinance approved on Friday by the Johns Creek City Council will temporarily close on-premises dining in restaurants and other eateries within the city for the next 30 days.

The temporary dining restrictions are enacted to curtail large gatherings and to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for employees and the public. The emergency ordinance directs restaurants and dining establishments in Johns Creek to cease dine-in services beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, March 20.

“We are putting the people and businesses of Johns Creek first by adhering to national and state emergency efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mike Bodker, mayor of Johns Creek. “We encourage all residents of Johns Creek to support, order from, and take advantage of the exceptional offerings provided by all of the restaurants, dining establishments and businesses within the city. Let’s all work to ‘Keep It In The Creek’ and help strengthen our community and keep our outstanding businesses active.”

The emergency ordinance requires restaurants, or businesses with a full-service kitchen that sell food or beverages for consumption on-premises, to close in-person dining operations. These establishments are allowed to offer takeout, pickup, and delivery during the temporary suspension.

Businesses licensed to sell beer and wine on-premises will be allowed to sell unopened beer and wine for takeout or delivery for consumption off-premises while this emergency ordinance is in effect. While providing takeout services under the ordinance period, establishments are required to limit access and provide enough room so that customers and staff can keep a safe distance.

Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities shall not be subject to the restrictions contained in the newly adopted ordinance.