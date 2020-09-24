Movie theater, sports bar reopening Friday at Halcyon

Halcyon, a mixed-use development in South Forsyth, will soon reopen a movie theater and sports bar that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new tavern will soon be opening.

CMX CinéBistro Halcyon and the CMX Stone sports bar will reopen on Friday, Sept. 25, after closing in March.

“We are very excited to reopen CMX CinéBistro Halcyon to the great community of Alpharetta and surroundings,” said Matt Russell, vice president of operations at CMX Cinemas, in a news release. “Our loyal guests can once again experience the finest chef-crafted cuisine, while watching their favorite movie, completely relaxed in our reserved luxury reclining seats, and pampered by our professional service team.

“All our guests can feel safe and comfortable as CMX CinéBistro has taken extraordinary steps to exceed all the required/recommended social distancing measures. We’ve missed all our guests and we are thrilled to have them back.”

To ensure customers’ safety, the company has implemented an automatic social distancing system that automatically blocks off surrounding seats when a customer purchases tickets.

Employees will also use foggers to disinfect and sanitize the theaters between shows.

Other steps being taken include requiring customers to wear masks until seated, reducing capacity in theaters, modifying concessions, encouraging mobile ticketing and offering a limited menu of dinner items.

“Guests visiting our Halcyon location can catch the latest releases while also enjoying high-end food offerings and a playful craft-cocktail menu – reiterating CMX CinéBistro’s commitment to be a staple entertainment destination in Forsyth County,” said Chef Andy King, vice president of culinary development.

For more information, visit cmxcinemas.com.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, which is also National Drink Beer Day, HOBNOB, a neighborhood tavern, will open at Halcyon.

Halcyon will be the restaurant’s fourth location – with others in Midtown, Brookhaven and Dunwoody – and will offer “refined tavern fare with Southern flair” for lunch, dinner, happy hours and a weekend brunch. The store will be about 5,000 square feet “plus two stories of patio spaces overlooking one of Halcyon’s greenspaces.”

Starting the following day, HOBNOB will open for lunch, and customers will be able to dine in, take out or eat outside at the restaurant’s patio.

The second level, called HOBNOB High Up, will be open to those 21 and up starting at 3 p.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Go to HOBNOBatlanta.com for more information.