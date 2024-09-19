New funeral home offering personalized celebrations of life breaks ground in south Forsyth County A groundbreaking was held on the plot of South Forsyth County Memorial Chapel in Suwanee on Wed, Sept. 18. Photo courtesy of South Forsyth County Memorial Chapel Construction will begin soon on a new funeral home in south Forsyth County. Latest Local AT&T workers back on the job after weeks on strike This new pet store in south Forsyth is making giving back to the community a priority When will Lidl finally open? We now know the date! Pet supply brand Chewy plans to open a new veterinary practice in south Forsyth County