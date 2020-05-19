New toys on the block: Wheezy’s Toy Boutique opens in Vickery Village

Six customers came into Danielle Hoffman’s new toy store, Wheezy’s Toy Boutique, on Saturday with the same mission: to find a child’s birthday gift on the day of the party.

It was the exact purpose Hoffman intended for the newest store in Vickery Village. Hoffman and her husband have five kids in their blended family, and so there is always a birthday party to plan or attend. Buying the perfect gift can be just another item on an already-packed to-do list for parents.

“We want you to be able to walk in [and] talk to me,” Hoffman said. “I can tell you about a gift, you get it, I wrap it for you, you go to the birthday party.”