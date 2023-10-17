By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
NFL, UGA legend Fran Tarkenton to host business event in Forsyth County
Former NFL and UGA quarterback Fran Tarkenton will speak at the Georgia Inc. 5000 Winners Celebration at Digital Ignition on Thursday, Oct. 19. - photo by For the FCN
Former NFL and University of Georgia quarterback Fran Tarkenton knows as much about business as he does football, and he’s hoping to share that experience at an upcoming event.