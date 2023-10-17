NFL, UGA legend Fran Tarkenton to host business event in Forsyth County Former NFL and UGA quarterback Fran Tarkenton will speak at the Georgia Inc. 5000 Winners Celebration at Digital Ignition on Thursday, Oct. 19. - photo by For the FCN Former NFL and University of Georgia quarterback Fran Tarkenton knows as much about business as he does football, and he’s hoping to share that experience at an upcoming event. Latest Why this longtime restaurant has temporarily closed its doors This new coworking space is now open in Forsyth County The Collection at Forsyth set to expand How one Forsyth County Christmas tree farm is setting an example for the local agritourism industry