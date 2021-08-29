Nominations for 2022 Best of Forsyth open soon

It’s that time of year. Time to nominate businesses, civic groups and professionals in more than 200 categories for the 2022 Best of Forsyth.



Nominations will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and run through Thursday, Sept. 30. Readers can nominate a professional or business once per day at forsythnews.com/bestof.

Nominations are moderated to ensure a business is in the correct category and that it is located in Forsyth County. Nominees with a physical address outside Forsyth County may be allowed if a significant portion of their services are provided inside the county.

Any business or professional not nominated by Sept. 30 won’t be eligible for the voting period that begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m., and runs through Oct. 31.

Winners will be notified in November and December and revealed to the public at the annual Best of Forsyth banquet in January of 2022.



