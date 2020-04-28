North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County to reopen on Friday

The North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County, along with 49 malls and outlets owned by the Simon Property Group, are set to begin reopening on Friday, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

The North Georgia Premium Outlets have been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen along with 6 other Simon Property locations in Georgia on Friday, May 1, CNBC reports.

Businesses at the locations will reportedly be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Overnight cleanings will take place at the locations, CNBC reports, and common areas such as food courts, escalators and doorknobs will be subject to regular sanitization.

CNBC reported that Simon will encourage all shoppers to take their temperatures prior to visiting the mall and at each location, free temperature testing by infrared thermometers will be available to customers.

Simon will also reportedly encourage shoppers to wear face coverings while shopping and employees will be required to wear masks while working. Free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets may also be available to shoppers who request them, CNBC reported.

Other Simon Property Group locations in Georgia that are reopening on Friday include: Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills, Town Center at Cobb, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square and Calhoun Outlet Marketplace.

A North Georgia Premium Outlet spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Dawson County New's request for information on the location's reopening.

See original story from the Dawson County News here.