Norton cites these 10 ‘game changers’ for local economy entering 2021

Frank Norton Jr.’s annual economic update/forecast, usually a big community and social event, has gone digital this year, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And the pandemic served as an overarching theme of his Native Intelligence 2021 Forecast, which the real estate executive with Gainesville-based The Norton Agency filmed last week in front of a few Norton agents.

In talking about the area’s top economic “game changers,” this year’s top 10 list “could, if we had allowed, revolved around COVID,” Norton said.

Here’s a summary of what Norton sees as top economic issues, trends and concerns coming out of 2020:

COVID-19 ‘changed everything’

Amazon “took a giant leap forward as e-commerce rescued most households” staying home.

“This will strengthen, not retreat,” Norton said.

Also, the internet “is now a required utility,” he said. “Our regional internet service must be faster, broader and better. With mom and dad working remotely and children doing distant classroom learning, internet disruptions and speed are disasters to both. Georgia and local governments should be investing on fiber pipelines or fiber webs across all regions.”

While some companies adapted, switching to delivery and other e-commerce methods, others struggled, particularly manufacturing.

“Parts inventory for America’s assembly line took a major hit in the gut,” Norton said. “Watch large industrial giants create multiple threads of intercontinental supply chains with parts coming from multiple global providers: China, South America and yes, back in the good ‘ol USA.”

Housing ‘became the bright star’

“The forced exile into our homes played with the American psyche,” Norton said. “Homes pivoted to offices, classrooms, recreation, fitness centers and food stuff/toilet paper warehouses.”

Also, Americans looked around at the space they were living in and began considering “upsizing, resizing and reconfiguring their home life,” Norton said.

“Home sales ended (2020) in Georgia with the best year in decades. Shortages of new homes, rising prices and multiple purchase offers are the norm. Statistically, the January 2021 inventory is in the cellar.”

Industrial expansion ‘hits a record’

The Hall County area has become a distribution hub, with Norton noting that “there are almost 71 million people within an 8-hour truck drive distance from our region.”

“And the industrial growth has just started,” he said.

Norton “is tracking multiple prospects for other big box distributing centers into South Hall, Jackson, Banks, North Gwinnett, Franklin, Hart and Northeast Hall. One such user is seeking space to park 1,000 commercial delivery vans, plus 1,000 driver cars as part of a last-mile distribution superport.”

Urban exodus to rural Georgia

People are fleeing the cities to buy homes on bigger lots in rural areas, “where they have distance between neighbors, potential self-family isolation and enough outdoor space allowing them to breathe.”

“This accelerated home sales is in all parts of exurban Atlanta and well into the rural mountain regions,” Norton said. “A large portion of the homes are second home sanctuaries, but a surprising number are defaulting to primary residences.”

Million-dollar homes doing well

“There were more million-dollar homes sold on Lake Lanier — all five counties that surround the lake — in 2020 than in any other year on record,” Norton said.

“Wealthy buyers have rationalized buying a second home, specifically a lake property purchase versus multiple years of exotic or European vacations, he said.

Plus, as with urbanites buying bigger homes in the country, they’re also being drawn to the lake because “lake homes have no back-door neighbors.”