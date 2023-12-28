By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
See where Forsyth County ranks among Georgia counties with the most wealth gains
Money
Do you feel like you’ve become richer in the past decade? A recent study lists Forsyth County among the Georgia places which have seen the most wealth gains over that span of time.SmartAsset, an online resource for consumer-focused financial information, has ranked Forsyth County no. 1 for wealth gains during the 2010s. This follows other recent wealth-related trends in the state.