Shoppers won't see as many local peaches this season. Here's why A display of peaches for sale Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from Jaemor Farms. Owner Drew Echols is reporting that the farm's orchards will only produce about 1/3 as many peaches this year. The loss of crop will cost his business about $1.5 million. - photo by Scott Rogers The fruit will be in shorter supply this season thanks to an unusually warm winter and a several-day freeze in March, peach farmers say.