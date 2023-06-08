By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Shoppers won't see as many local peaches this season. Here's why
A display of peaches for sale Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from Jaemor Farms. Owner Drew Echols is reporting that the farm's orchards will only produce about 1/3 as many peaches this year. The loss of crop will cost his business about $1.5 million. - photo by Scott Rogers
The fruit will be in shorter supply this season thanks to an unusually warm winter and a several-day freeze in March, peach farmers say.