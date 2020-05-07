Sprouts Farmers Market brings grocery pick-up service to Georgia locations

Arizona-based supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it is expanding its grocery pick-up service to locations in Georgia, including locally at Lakeland Plaza in Cumming.

Through a partnership with Instacart, customers can shop for products at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at Sprouts, at 530 Lakeland Plaza. Customers can schedule pick up for the same day or several days in advance according to availability.

The service alerts customers when their order is being prepared by a Sprouts employee and is ready for pickup. Customers then check in while at one of the location’s designated pick-up parking spots and a “personal Sprouts shopper” brings out the order.

“Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 46 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee as an added convenience for families looking to shop for healthy products without entering the store during this incredible time of need,” the company said in a press release.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sprouts implemented a host of measures "to promote the health and safety of customers and team members," according to its website, including: