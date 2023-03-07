This Tampa-based restaurant is bringing its unique take on Tex-Mex to Johns Creek

Capital Tacos plans to bring its unique take on Tex-Mex to Georgia for the first time with a new location in Johns Creek come April.

The nationally awarded franchise first opened in Tampa in 2013 where co-owner Josh Luger said they perfected their chef-choice menu and laid back atmosphere. The restaurant has since expanded throughout Florida, quickly forming a “cultish” following for their made-to-order Tex-Mex creations.

“At Capital Taco, we do things a little bit differently,” Luger said. “I think you’re going to feel that when you walk in.”

Each location offers a variety of chef-created meals with 6-7 fresh ingredients that when combined give what Luger described as a “unique and delicious flavor.” And there is always a little something for everyone, with guests having the option of about 10 different proteins and the choice between tacos, burritos, nachos, burrito bowls and more.