This Tampa-based restaurant is bringing its unique take on Tex-Mex to Johns Creek

Capital Tacos plans to bring its unique take on Tex-Mex to Georgia for the first time with a new location in Johns Creek come April.
The nationally awarded franchise first opened in Tampa in 2013 where co-owner Josh Luger said they perfected their chef-choice menu and laid back atmosphere. The restaurant has since expanded throughout Florida, quickly forming a “cultish” following for their made-to-order Tex-Mex creations.
“At Capital Taco, we do things a little bit differently,” Luger said. “I think you’re going to feel that when you walk in.”
Each location offers a variety of chef-created meals with 6-7 fresh ingredients that when combined give what Luger described as a “unique and delicious flavor.” And there is always a little something for everyone, with guests having the option of about 10 different proteins and the choice between tacos, burritos, nachos, burrito bowls and more.
Aside from these entrees, however, Capital Tacos also serves unique starters and sides like Mexican street corn served on the husk and their famous queso bites, queso mixed with a few other ingredients, formed into balls and flash fried for an easy-to-eat snack. Luger explained they are “what we call Tex-Mex mozzarella bites on steroids.”
Each menu item is made-to-order in the restaurant’s open kitchen where guests can watch their food go from the grill to their plate.
But Luger said it isn’t just the food at Capital Tacos that jumps out at guests, it’s also the atmosphere present at each location.
Families can always expect to have some fun with the restaurant’s chalkboard walls where kids of all ages can draw and with its signature retro pinball machines where high score earners can win free tacos each month.
“We think folks coming by will certainly experience something different than the usual place they stop for tacos,” Luger said.
In honor of Capital Tacos’ metro Atlanta debut, the restaurant plans to re-unveil their Atlanta-inspired Lemon Pepper Wet taco, which was launched as part of a digital pop-up last year and promptly named ‘Dish Of The Week’ by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Their spin on the Atlanta classic features fried shrimp coated in garlic butter, topped with a creamy slaw, grilled onions, buffalo ranch and lemon pepper seasoning mix.
Luger is excited to finally be able to share their Florida-famous food with those in metro Atlanta where they also plan to begin building connections and partnerships with the community. While the location opening in Johns Creek will be a corporate store, he said they have also opened the business up for franchisees to open their own locations.
“We’re super excited to be there and can’t wait to open our doors,” Luger said. “We anticipate it will be the first of many stores in the Atlanta area.”
The Johns Creek restaurant will be located at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road.