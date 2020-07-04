The Punk & Poet is creating ‘a pretty cool vibe’ in North Forsyth

With loud hair colors, interesting art and a unique vibe, a new salon is hoping to bring big-city trends to North Forsyth.
Kendra and Elliott Rubin recently opened The Punk & Poet Cut and Color Co., located at 3812 Browns Bridge Road. Kendra said the name came because she is the punk and Elliott, a musician, is the poet, and the two wanted to create a salon unlike any other in Forsyth County.
“We just kind of decided that it would be more worthwhile to open a place and do exactly what we want to do, as opposed to working for someone else,” she said. “We have a certain set of ideals and values we want to feel in our place, and I don't think there's anything like that around.”
The salon offers haircuts for men, women and children, along with color corrections, root retouches, balayage, highlights and “crazy colors and punk rock styles.”
For both men and women, the salon will offer monthly plans allowing the customer to come back for touch-ups the entire month.
“We're the first salon in Forsyth County that is offering a monthly haircut membership for men,” Elliott said. “It's called the Fade Pass, where they pay one price, then they can stay cleaned up all month.”
He said the counterpart for women is the “You're, like, so Pretty Pass,” which includes one split-end trim and four blowouts a month.
With loud hair colors and unique art on the wall, Kendra said they wanted to create a unique spot for customers so they wouldn't have to go to Atlanta or other areas for their hair care needs.
“We have a certain idea of what's cool and we want to put everything we think is cool in one building, and hopefully everyone else will think so too,” Kendra said. “We definitely want to cater and celebrate everybody no matter their ethnicity or religion.”
As part of being inclusive to all customers, Kendra said they wanted to have a space where those of all ethnicities and hair textures could get their hair cut, as well as having a special, secluded room where those who wear hijabs can get a haircut without exposing their hair to others.
“We think it's going to be a pretty cool vibe where everyone's going to leave feeling beautiful and feel beautiful when they're there,” Kendra said.
Though Punk & Poet had been shooting to open in April, they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which Kendra said they were trying to take in stride.
“Sadly, with COVID, a lot of small businesses, and salons specifically, are going to have to close down and might not reopen, so there's going to be a new wave of small businesses that are going to be in the forefront, so we're excited to hopefully be that,” she said. “We feel like we definitely will be.”