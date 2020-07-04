The Punk & Poet is creating ‘a pretty cool vibe’ in North Forsyth

With loud hair colors, interesting art and a unique vibe, a new salon is hoping to bring big-city trends to North Forsyth.

Kendra and Elliott Rubin recently opened The Punk & Poet Cut and Color Co., located at 3812 Browns Bridge Road. Kendra said the name came because she is the punk and Elliott, a musician, is the poet, and the two wanted to create a salon unlike any other in Forsyth County.

“We just kind of decided that it would be more worthwhile to open a place and do exactly what we want to do, as opposed to working for someone else,” she said. “We have a certain set of ideals and values we want to feel in our place, and I don't think there's anything like that around.”

The salon offers haircuts for men, women and children, along with color corrections, root retouches, balayage, highlights and “crazy colors and punk rock styles.”

For both men and women, the salon will offer monthly plans allowing the customer to come back for touch-ups the entire month.

“We're the first salon in Forsyth County that is offering a monthly haircut membership for men,” Elliott said. “It's called the Fade Pass, where they pay one price, then they can stay cleaned up all month.”