Update: Board of Commissioners approves new QuikTrip gas station at the site of this old Rite Aid The former Rite Aid at the corner of Atlanta Hwy and Post Road where the new QuikTrip would be built. - photo by Michelle Hall The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve a request to build a QuikTrip gas station in the Midway community of Forsyth County.