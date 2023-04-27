Where a new Beaver car dealership might be built in Forsyth County

A new Beaver car dealership may be coming to Forsyth County.
During a meeting on April 25, the Forsyth County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve a request to build a new vehicle sales dealership.
The new 23,560-square-foot Beaver Mazda dealership would be located on Buford Highway, approximately 760 feet northwest of the intersection with Echols Road, on land that that has previously been zoned for the neighboring Beaver Toyota dealership.
“I’ve worked very closely with the applicant, and I think we’ve really come to a good conclusion here,” said District 2 Planning Commissioner Tim Dineen. “We worked to get something that was a little bit more human in scale and a little bit more organic in appearance.”
One unique feature of the dealership is the parking solution. Rather than inventory being visible in the parking lot in front of the building, it will be kept in a large parking structure at the back of the building, with many vehicles parked beneath the dealership itself.
“One of the key elements of this plan, and something that was very important to me, was that we don’t have a car dealership that has a giant parking lot of cars in front of it,” said Dineen. “I think we’re starting to see car dealerships keeping less inventory on site and we’re encouraging less inventory visible in front of the building.”
Rather than the more traditional method of display, the dealership will include a single pad that will feature a maximum of two cars at a time.
Dineen also assured the Board that the parking structure would not be visible from Highway 20 because of the degree of natural coverage already on the site.
District 1 Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat expressed approval for the concept saying, “Y’all did a good job of making a car lot look nice.”
To minimize nighttime light spillage into neighboring subdivisions, the parking lot will feature motion-activated light fixtures that automatically shut off 15 minutes after the last motion detected. There was also care taken in selection of the color temperature of the fixtures to ensure more comfortable lighting conditions for the surrounding area.
The recommendation for approval includes several variances and conditions regarding landscape and sidewalk zones, as well as requirements related to parking lot design.