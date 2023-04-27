Where a new Beaver car dealership might be built in Forsyth County

A new Beaver car dealership may be coming to Forsyth County.

During a meeting on April 25, the Forsyth County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve a request to build a new vehicle sales dealership.

The new 23,560-square-foot Beaver Mazda dealership would be located on Buford Highway, approximately 760 feet northwest of the intersection with Echols Road, on land that that has previously been zoned for the neighboring Beaver Toyota dealership.

“I’ve worked very closely with the applicant, and I think we’ve really come to a good conclusion here,” said District 2 Planning Commissioner Tim Dineen. “We worked to get something that was a little bit more human in scale and a little bit more organic in appearance.”