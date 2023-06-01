Where this new hotel is opening in Forsyth County this weekend

A new hotel is officially opening at Halcyon this weekend, inviting guests to stay at the mixed-use development for the first time.
Developer RocaPoint Partners announced the opening of the lodge, Embassy Suites by Hilton Alpharetta Halcyon, on Thursday, June 1, noting that guests can now book one of its 160 rooms.
Since the Halcyon addition was announced more than five years ago, officials have described it as a luxury destination. The hotel includes perks like an indoor saltwater bromide pool, saunas, a yoga studio, a fitness center, lobby bar and an atrium providing space for meetings and social gatherings.
According to a press release, the lodge also offers a complimentary breakfast to guests and a nightly two-hour reception with free drinks and snacks.
Rates this weekend start at $175 nightly for a king bed suite.
For more information, visit www.hilton.com/brands/embassy-suites.