BREAKING
Forsyth County Schools plans to lower millage rate following first budget hearing
Forsyth CountySchools plans to further roll back its millage rate after hearing from localresidents concerned with rising property taxes at the Board of Education’sfirst budget hearing Wednesday morning.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where this new hotel is opening in Forsyth County this weekend
Halcyon hotel
Embassy Suites by Hilton Alpharetta Halcyon is opening this weekend, opening room bookings as early as Friday, June 2. - photo by For the FCN

A new hotel is officially opening at Halcyon this weekend, inviting guests to stay at the mixed-use development for the first time.

Developer RocaPoint Partners announced the opening of the lodge, Embassy Suites by Hilton Alpharetta Halcyon, on Thursday, June 1, noting that guests can now book one of its 160 rooms.

Since the Halcyon addition was announced more than five years ago, officials have described it as a luxury destination. The hotel includes perks like an indoor saltwater bromide pool, saunas, a yoga studio, a fitness center, lobby bar and an atrium providing space for meetings and social gatherings.

According to a press release, the lodge also offers a complimentary breakfast to guests and a nightly two-hour reception with free drinks and snacks.

Rates this weekend start at $175 nightly for a king bed suite.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com/brands/embassy-suites.